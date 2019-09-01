Position Available: One Health Research Coordinator

AMRRIC is seeking a One Health Research Coordinator who recognises the interconnectedness of animal, human and environmental health, to catalyse One Health-focused participatory research efforts in partnership with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and researchers nationally.

One Health Research Coordinator

Are you an advocate of participatory research practices?

Do you thrive on developing trusted relationships with a wide variety of stakeholders?

Are you seeking a role that will allow you to support a variety of One Health focused research projects, while working in genuine partnership with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities?

AMRRIC (Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities Ltd) is an established, national not-for-profit organisation based in Darwin. Our small team of dedicated staff deliver a diverse range of programs spanning community and animal health and welfare, education and training, academic research, strategic planning, and advocacy. We work in partnership with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and a wide range of external stakeholders to improve companion animal health and management, in turn, helping to create healthier, safer and happier communities.

The One Health Research Coordinator role is a newly created opportunity, central to a 3-year project seeking to identify, coordinate and support One Health focused research projects that address community-identified priorities, that build local capacity and that utilise best practice, culturally and contextually appropriate research practices. With the support of AMRRIC’s Program Manager – Strategic Delivery, the anticipated impacts of the One Health Research Coordinator role, include:

Supporting the design and implementation of culturally appropriate and ethical research projects, including through supporting communities to be full partners in research projects

Improving communication and collaboration between researchers working within the One Health field within remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities

Directly contributing to the One Health evidence base through internal data analysis and publication, as well as through involvement with collaborative projects

Promoting evidence in support of programs that take a holistic One Health-focused approach, with the aim of influencing policy and resourcing

Our ideal candidate is a strategic thinker with relevant Masters or PhD level qualification in the One Health realm (animal, human or environmental health, science and/or sociology); can navigate academic structures and politics with their fantastic stakeholder relationship management skills and academic research experience; is skilled in participatory research practices; is skilled in culturally and contextually appropriate knowledge translation and dissemination; and relishes cultural diversity and the opportunity to travel to remote locations.

The role reports to the Program Manager – Strategic Delivery and is a three-year contracted position. Location and work arrangements are negotiable, with a preference for the candidate to be based in Northern or Central Australia. The role will be required to undertake up to 10 weeks of remote travel annually. We anticipate this role will commence in February or March 2022.

AMRRIC is privileged to be immersed in work that values and celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, and is committed to facilitating pathways for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as part of our commitment to reconciliation. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Salary Range and other package conditions are available in the position description.

To obtain a copy of the position description, including the outline of selection criteria and key responsibilities for the position, please contact the office on 08 8948 1768, email [email protected], or download from this ad (see below).

Applications must directly address the selection criteria in the Position Description to be considered.

Applications can be emailed to: [email protected] using the subject line: One Health Research Coordinator Recruitment

Applications close midnight, 16th January 2022.