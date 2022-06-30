POSITION AVAILABLE: Office Manager, Darwin

AMRRIC is seeking an enthusiastic and motivated team member who is driven by pride in efficient and effective office management to support a busy and nationally dispersed team.

AMRRIC (Animal Management in Rural and Remote Indigenous Communities Ltd) is an established, national not-for-profit organisation based in Darwin. Our small team of dedicated staff deliver a diverse range of programs covering community and animal health and welfare, education and training, academic research, strategic planning and advocacy. We work with remote Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to improve the health of their pets, helping to create healthier, safer and happier communities.

Key criteria for the role include:

exceptional organisational skills and ability to work against conflicting deadlines

sound computing and data management skills including the use of Microsoft Office

excellent verbal/written communication skills with a diverse range of stakeholders, including the ability to relate to, motivate and empathise with a range of people from different backgrounds

The role reports to the General Manager and is based in the Darwin office. It requires someone who can demonstrate flexibility, strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities in their approach to office management, including strong communication skills when working with teams who are implementing modified plans on the go. This is a full-time position with the current contract to 30/06/2022 with the opportunity to extend based on funding. We are looking for a go-getter and will support someone with the right attitude in on-the-job training and external study to achieve supportive qualifications.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

We are seeking an immediate start, taking into account personal circumstances for the successful applicant.

Salary Range and other package conditions are available in the position description.

Download a copy of the position description here.

Applications must address the selection criteria in the Position Description to be considered. Applications can be emailed to [email protected] using the subject line: Office Manager Recruitment.

Applications close midnight, 26th September 2021.